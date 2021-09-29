CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lily-Rose Depp Joins The Weeknd In ‘The Idol’ Drama Series In Works At HBO

By Nellie Andreeva
 7 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: In her foray into television, Lily-Rose Depp has been tapped as the female lead opposite Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye in The Idol, a high-profile drama series in development at HBO co-created by Tesfaye and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

The Idol follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult. HBO is not commenting, but Depp and Tesfaye are believed to be playing the singer and club owner, respectively.

Levinson co-created the series with Tesfaye and his producing partner Reza Fahim, a nightlife entrepreneur-turned-writer.

Joseph Epstein (Health and Wellness) serves as writer and showrunner on the project. Levinson, Tesfaye, Fahim, Epstein, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, Nick Hall and Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert will exec produce.

Mary Laws, who has written on Succession and Preacher, will write and co-exec produce. The Weeknd’s manager Wassim “SAL” Slaiby and creative director La Mar C. Taylor also will co-executive produce.

Both of Depp’s parents, Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, sing in addition to acting, and Paradis has been a music star since she was 14. Lily-Rose Depp, who recently starred in Voyagers, will next be seen alongside George MacKay in Nathalie Biancheri’s genre film Wolf, as well as in Camille Griffin’s Silent Night, both slated to debut later this year. Lily-Rose Depp is represented by CAA, Agence Adequat, Markham, Froggatt and Irwin, and attorney Jamie Feldman.

TV SERIES
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

