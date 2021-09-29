Four national parks in Australia returned to indigenous people

© Getty Images

Four Australian national parks including the Daintree Rainforest were returned to Aboriginal people on Wednesday.

The Queensland state government announced that it signed an agreement that would return the land to the Eastern Kuku Yalanji Aboriginal people.

The Eastern Kuku Yalanji have reportedly lived in the area for 50,000 years, according to The New York Times.

The other national parks returned to indigenous people included Ngalba-bulal, Kalkajaka and the Hope Islands National Parks in addition to Daintree, according to the statement from the government.

While all four parks will be jointly-managed by the Eastern Kuku Yalanji and Queensland government for the time being, they will eventually be "solely and wholly managed" by the indigenous community.

"The Eastern Kuku Yalanji people’s culture is one of the world’s oldest living cultures and this agreement recognises their right to own and manage their Country, to protect their culture and to share it with visitors as they become leaders in the tourism industry," Meaghan Scanlon, who serves as an environment minister in Australia, said in the statement.

Scanlon also noted that Australia has an "uncomfortable and ugly shared past" and that returning the land was "a key step on the path towards reconciliation."