Bengals wide reciever Tee Higgins ruled out vs. Jaguars

 7 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will miss his second straight game with a shoulder injury, the team announced Wednesday.

Higgins and safety Jessie Bates III (neck) have been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3).

Higgins, 22, totaled 10 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the first two contests before sitting out Cincinnati’s 24-10 victory at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

NFL picks against the spread: Week 4 provides some big games

Bates, 24, has recorded 22 tackles in three starts this season for the Bengals (2-1).

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (groin) and guard Xavier Su’a-Filo (knee) are listed as doubtful for Thursday’s game.

–Field Level Media

