Trees provide cooling shade

Content warning: This article contains descriptions of child sexual abuse. One day, my sister and I were playing in the woods. I followed after her every step of the way. I was looking for fairies, she was hunting for bugs. It was mid-afternoon when we realized that we couldn’t find our way back home. She panicked, and then I followed. However, at that moment, I thought to myself: “I would be much more afraid if my sister wasn’t beside me.” I looked up at the tall trees that surrounded us, and I thought to myself, “I don’t mind being lost.” I then caught a glimpse of our backyard through the tall trees. My sister had unknowingly led us back home. I remember thinking that I wished we had stayed lost for just a little while longer.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO