Animals

Trees provide cooling shade

dickinsonnewstimes.com
 7 days ago

“I know which shade tree I want.”A horses h o w parent made that comment while unfolding three lawn chairs under the biggest tree around the arena. Soon chairs were placed under every one of the nine trees on the show grounds.Actually it is one of a few if not ...

www.dickinsonnewstimes.com

Janesville Gazette

Caring for Trees

It can be easy to forget that the big trees in your yard are plants just like your more fragile roses and flowers that need frequent care. Don’t forget to care for your larger plants just like you would your smaller ones. Start in the Fall. Proper tree maintenance starts...
GARDENING
uga.edu

Popular trees provide flower power but don't last the test of time

Some trees naturally live longer than others but, ironically, many of the most popular landscape trees tend to be relatively short-lived. Although their flowers are quite attractive, Bradford or Callery pears are generally considered short-lived trees, and they are also highly invasive. As a group, these flowering pears tend to have a very weak, vertical branching structure that is notorious for splitting and breaking. On average, Bradford pear trees live around 10 to 15 years, 20 with luck, and will literally begin to self-destruct when storm winds blow through.
GARDENING
finegardening.com

Learning to Embrace Shade in the Garden

When you have lived at a property for nearly 50 years, you are bound to see your landscape go through some changes. Linda Skyler is no stranger to this reality, as she has dealt with giant Douglas fir trees (Pseudotsuga menziesii, Zones 4–6) growing into maturity and covering most of her once-sunny Pacific Northwest garden with shade. Although it was a challenge at first, she has grown to love shade gardening and the various plants that thrive in low light.
GARDENING
959theriver.com

Do NOT Throw Your Old Halloween Pumpkins in the Woods!

You may have seem a meme going around promoting the idea that tossing your old pumpkins into the woods for animals to eat is the best way to dispose of them. It seemed rather odd to me that this would be a preferred method of gourd disposal. After all, we’ve all been taught to NOT feed wild animals. So…I went to the experts! I asked the Will County Forest Preserve District about the meme in question and if the practice is something to consider, or to ignore.
LIFESTYLE
#Shade Tree
Only In Washington

Prepare Yourself For Polar Temperature Swings This Winter In Washington, According To The Farmers Almanac

Washington winters have been pretty volatile over the last few years. Just when we think the season is over, we’ll experience some seriously severe weather that reminds us that we can never count on an early spring. And according to the Farmers’ Almanac, temperatures will swing wildly this winter in some parts of the country, […] The post Prepare Yourself For Polar Temperature Swings This Winter In Washington, According To The Farmers Almanac appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
107.3 KFFM

Yakima’s First Snow Fall: When Can We Expect the Flakes?

You can already feel a touch of crisp in the air but have no fear, plenty of time for us all to get prepared for 2021's snowfall. It's not a bad idea to get ahead and buy your deicer and even begin collecting your emergency items for your trunk. Along with your reusable shopping bags. I totally forgot when I ran to the store yesterday and they still haven't fully enacted the .08 charge per single-use plastic or paper bags, but it's coming people.
YAKIMA, WA
distinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Deer Gets Out Of the Way Before Elk Battle on Game Camera

You ever go to a bar or a concert or something like that and find yourself in the vicinity of a fight that doesn't have anything to do with you? Then you have a choice: join in the brawl, like an old John Wayne movie, try to break it up, or just go ahead and get out of the way.
ANIMALS
mageenews.com

Western Sizzlin Almost Gone—Pizza Hut & Checkers on the Way

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, an iconic site in Magee, Ms, the Western Sizzlin, began its tumble to the ground! Many have mixed feelings. The restaurant is one of those “items” from the past that brings memories of “when I was there.”
MAGEE, MS
98.3 The KEY

5 Tips On How To Avoid Washington’s Plastic Bag Ban [LIST]

It's here and it's frustrating. Washington State's new plastic bag ban has got us all ripping our hair out. I was at Yoke's in Kennewick yesterday with my newly bought environmentally safe shopping bags. I bought each bag for $1.99 and plan to use them to avoid the 8 cent tax on using a single-use plastic bag at the checkout stand.
WASHINGTON STATE
BobVila

The Best Christmas Decorations of 2021

Few things get your home in the Christmas spirit faster than holiday decor. Sparkling garlands, glowy string lights, and a decked-out tree can take a home from fall to festive overnight. The best Christmas decorations are attractive and suit your decorating style, so you can pull them out year after year. From traditional holiday trinkets for the mantel to towering inflatable figures for the front yard, read on for the best Christmas decorations to create a merry home this holiday season.
HOME & GARDEN
KDVR.com

Rocky Mountain Shutters & Shades

We have all spent more time in our homes over the last year so it is time to make rooms more comfortable and functional. Window coverings can make a huge difference and Rocky Mountain Shutters & Shades can guide you in the right direction with their expertise and amazing selection. Call them at 303-534-5454 or go to RockyMountainShutters.com.
HOME & GARDEN
NBC Los Angeles

One Tree at a Time: LA Cooling Underprivileged Urban Areas

The goal is to plant 90,000 trees across Los Angeles by the end of this year and increase the tree canopy in areas of greatest need 50% by 2028. It is part of Mayor Eric Garcetti's Green New Plan. It is an ambitious multi-pronged strategy to fight climate change. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WJHG-TV

“Re-Tree-PC” Save a Tree, Grow a Tree

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local non-profit group “Re-tree-P-C” has a mission. It’s helping Panama City grow back the trees that were stripped away by hurricane Michael. The category five storm wiped out more than a million trees in Panama City. “So our tree canopy was greatly disturbed, about 80%...
PANAMA CITY, FL
bowdoinorient.com

Through the trees

Content warning: This article contains descriptions of child sexual abuse. One day, my sister and I were playing in the woods. I followed after her every step of the way. I was looking for fairies, she was hunting for bugs. It was mid-afternoon when we realized that we couldn’t find our way back home. She panicked, and then I followed. However, at that moment, I thought to myself: “I would be much more afraid if my sister wasn’t beside me.” I looked up at the tall trees that surrounded us, and I thought to myself, “I don’t mind being lost.” I then caught a glimpse of our backyard through the tall trees. My sister had unknowingly led us back home. I remember thinking that I wished we had stayed lost for just a little while longer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sequim Gazette

Get It Growing: Made in the shade (or making the shade, as the case may be)

With this summer’s toasty temperatures, many gardeners are searching for economical ways to cool their homes. Shade trees might be the answer. Depending on their placement and the shadows they cast, trees can cool homes by as much as 10-15 degrees. They can reduce air conditioning costs and make non-air conditioned homes more comfortable. They can also enhance the beauty of your landscape.
GARDENING

