I just wanted to share my workaround for persistent Sound Control Panel settings without third party tools (i.e. Default audio output device, disabled/enabled devices). On the golden image, you must first change the permissions in the Registry to allow "Users" the ability to Set Value on This Key and Subkeys for HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\MMDevices\Audio. Then create a Logon and Logoff task in DEM that point to two scripts for importing and exporting audio settings. These scripts will have to be tailored to export to your Profile share. If you are having trouble running these, check your execution policy on x86 Powershell on the Golden Image.

