Former Christiansburg police officer sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to distributing and possessing child pornography

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A former Christiansburg police officer was given a 40-year sentence after pleading guilty to distributing and possessing child pornography. Court evidence shows that 26-year-old Ethan Michael Havens distributed four images of child pornography on his Twitter account, all of which depicted the sexual exploitation of minor females. Officers say when they questioned Havens he told them he viewed child pornography on his cellphone and exchanged child pornographic images on Twitter.