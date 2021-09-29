CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adding WR Josh Gordon gets Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes giddy

National football post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyond admitted baggage and possible rust, here is what quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows about his newest wide receiver: Josh Gordon brings All-Pro credentials to the Kansas City Chiefs. “Everywhere he’s been, he’s kind of dominated,” Mahomes said Wednesday, prior to his first practice with the former Browns, Patriots and Seahawks...

www.nationalfootballpost.com

