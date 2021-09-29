Loaded hand gun is 5th caught at Pittsburgh International Airport in 6 days

A Farmington man carrying a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun with seven bullets was stopped before he could board a flight Tuesday at Pittsburgh International Airport. Transportation Security Administration officers stopped the man after spotting the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine. They alerted Allegheny County Police who then confiscated the weapon. County Police determined the 29-year-old man had a valid concealed carry permit and inadvertently left the gun in his carry on bag. The FBI was alerted and the man was allowed to fly.