Pittsburgh, PA

Loaded hand gun is 5th caught at Pittsburgh International Airport in 6 days

By Paul Guggenheimer
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Farmington man carrying a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun with seven bullets was stopped before he could board a flight Tuesday at Pittsburgh International Airport. Transportation Security Administration officers stopped the man after spotting the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine. They alerted Allegheny County Police who then confiscated the weapon. County Police determined the 29-year-old man had a valid concealed carry permit and inadvertently left the gun in his carry on bag. The FBI was alerted and the man was allowed to fly.

