United, Mutual telephone companies to unite

Territory-Spanning Deal Will Bring Studios to Houston, Dallas, and Central Florida with Seasoned Owner. October 06, 2021 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. - Club Pilates, the nation’s largest boutique Pilates brand, announced today it has signed a large multi-unit, multi-regional franchise agreement with entrepreneur and existing franchise owner, David Schuck, which will expand the Pilates brand’s presence further in Houston, Dallas, and Central Florida. Through this agreement, Schuck has acquired 13 open Club Pilates studios, along with licenses to open 16 additional studios, marking one of the largest deals made by an individual franchisee in the brand’s history. Club Pilates is the founding and largest brand by number of studios within the portfolio of Xponential Fitness, Inc.
