CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

United, Mutual telephone companies to unite

dickinsonnewstimes.com
 7 days ago

125 years ago — 1896HARDMAN’S RUNAWAYS – Lew Hardman’s dray team had another of their regular periodical runaways Tuesday morning, turning over a double buggy belonging to a German farmer and busting it up generally. One of the horses fell flat in front of Wheat’s carpenter shop and there they ...

www.dickinsonnewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aviation Week

Griffon Eyes Sale Of Historic Telephonics Defense Electronics Unit

Griffon of New York City is looking to sell its defense electronics division, Telephonics, the company announced late Sept. 27. “Telephonics, founded in 1933, has been a trusted provider of defense electronics to the United States and its allies, with a distinguished history of technical... Subscription Required. Griffon Eyes Sale...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telephone Companies#United#German#Wheat
Entrepreneur

Moderna (MRNA) Gets EMA Authorization for SpikeVax Third Dose

Moderna, Inc. MRNA announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has authorized the third dose of its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax (mRNA-1273), for use in certain immunocompromised individuals aged 12 years or older. The additional dose needs to be administered after at least 28 days from the completion of the initial two-dose regimen.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS Chicago

Daycare And Other Business Owners Says Alderman Refused To Provide Access Letters, Resulting In Thousands Of Lost Revenue

CHICAGO (CBS) — We have discovered what appears to be a pattern – three people, with three different businesses on the South Side, are all encountering the same problem with their alderman. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, they say the alderman is basically telling them it’s his way or the highway – and that was when Ald. Greg Mitchell (7th) was even communicating with them. The entrepreneurs say instead of supporting economic development, he is killing it. With 500 supportive signatures on her petition, Yolanda Kemp’s daycare center is still stuck in construction limbo. The only thing stopping her is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
New Hampshire Bulletin

Committee recommends complete overhaul of panel responsible for siting energy projects

Recommendations out of a legislative study committee amount to doing away with the Site Evaluation Committee – a group that’s handled permitting for siting energy projects in the state for decades. But there’s disagreement about when is the right time for such a significant change and whether a massive overhaul is the correct way forward.  […] The post Committee recommends complete overhaul of panel responsible for siting energy projects appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KFOR

Ex-Facebook employee says network hurts kids, fuels division

A former Facebook data scientist has stunned lawmakers and the public with revelations of the company’s awareness of apparent harm to some teens from Instagram and her accusations of dishonesty in its fight against hate and misinformation. Now she is coming before Congress.
INTERNET
AFP

Whistleblower urges regulation to tackle Facebook 'crisis'

A Facebook whistleblower told US lawmakers Tuesday that the social media giant fuels division, harms children and urgently needs to be regulated, drawing pledges Congress would take up long-delayed action. The testimony by ex-employee Frances Haugen has fueled one of Facebook's most serious crises yet, and prompted a denial from CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who said in a post on his account that her claim the company prioritizes profit over safety was "just not true." Haugen testified on Capitol Hill after she leaked reams of internal research to authorities and The Wall Street Journal. "I believe that Facebook's products harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy," Haugen told a Senate panel.
INTERNET
franchising.com

Club Pilates Secures One of its Largest Multi-Unit Franchisee Agreements in Company History with Entrepreneur David Schuck

Territory-Spanning Deal Will Bring Studios to Houston, Dallas, and Central Florida with Seasoned Owner. October 06, 2021 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. - Club Pilates, the nation’s largest boutique Pilates brand, announced today it has signed a large multi-unit, multi-regional franchise agreement with entrepreneur and existing franchise owner, David Schuck, which will expand the Pilates brand’s presence further in Houston, Dallas, and Central Florida. Through this agreement, Schuck has acquired 13 open Club Pilates studios, along with licenses to open 16 additional studios, marking one of the largest deals made by an individual franchisee in the brand’s history. Club Pilates is the founding and largest brand by number of studios within the portfolio of Xponential Fitness, Inc.
IRVINE, CA
The Motley Fool

Why Facebook Stock Crashed This Morning

The bad news for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) just keeps getting worse -- and Facebook stock is down another 4.4% as of 11 a.m. EDT Monday. Granted, the whole stock market seems to be having a bad day today. The S&P 500 as a whole is down 1.5%, and growth stocks in particular seem to be taking it on the chin. Yet Facebook has problems of an entirely different order.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy