Boulder County, CO

Flood Advisory issued for Boulder by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-29 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heavy rainfall will cause minor flooding of small creeks, gulches, roads and roadside culverts in the Calwood burn area. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows. The main areas of concern are Heil Valley Ranch and Lefthand Creek just above US 36. Target Area: Boulder THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE CALWOOD BURN AREA IN NORTH CENTRAL BOULDER COUNTY At 227 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.2 and 0.3 inches of rain have fallen. * Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Some locations that will experience flooding include Calwood burn area in North Central Boulder County This includes the following streams and drainages Little James Creek, South Saint Vrain Creek, Left Hand Creek and Dry Creek. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.1 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

IN THIS ARTICLE
