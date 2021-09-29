CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Changes COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements For Some Theme Parks

By Aaron Perine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia is tweaking its COVID-19 vaccination requirements from some theme parks. The new rules go into effect in October and will see guests at places like Six Flags Magic Mountain have to present vaccination proof or a negative test before entry to the park. This policy applies to attendees 11 and up as younger children are not yet able to get the vaccine according to Deadline's report. Some of the theme park representatives were caught off guard by this decision. But, the board decided to make a bit of a tweak to give those in the industry time to prepare. Still, that new policy goes into action on October 7th and there are people out there that bought tickets under the old rules. However, to maintain the safety of the larger community, there are going to have to be concessions made all over.

April M
6d ago

What happens if you can show your vaccinated but your still positive and sick with the virus ,are you still allowed in

Sabum Nim Torryn Coufal
6d ago

So the unvaccinated are not gonna be allowed to enter theme parks in California, Theme parks that are Owned by Disney, This shows that there's something wrong with the unvaccinated they think vaccinated people are spreading the virus more that's what unvaccinated people think well they're the ones are getting the most of strict restrictions Is unvaccinated people you know why that is? It's because vaccinated people are 11 times more likely to get sick and Is 2 out of a 1000 from covid, And And a lot less vaccinated people getting sick.

