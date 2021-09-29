California Changes COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements For Some Theme Parks

California is tweaking its COVID-19 vaccination requirements from some theme parks. The new rules go into effect in October and will see guests at places like Six Flags Magic Mountain have to present vaccination proof or a negative test before entry to the park. This policy applies to attendees 11 and up as younger children are not yet able to get the vaccine according to Deadline's report. Some of the theme park representatives were caught off guard by this decision. But, the board decided to make a bit of a tweak to give those in the industry time to prepare. Still, that new policy goes into action on October 7th and there are people out there that bought tickets under the old rules. However, to maintain the safety of the larger community, there are going to have to be concessions made all over.