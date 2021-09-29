CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Inside ‘Foundation’s Jaw-Dropping Practical Sets and Global Filming Locations

By Meghan O'Keefe
Decider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+‘s new science fiction series Foundation is one of the most visually gobsmacking shows ever made. Set thousands of years in the future in a galaxy that has been conquered by humanity, Foundation takes us to technologic super cities, gorgeous ocean-covered worlds, and far-flung colonies on the edge of it all. While green screen and computer-generated sets have become the norm in prestige television, most of Foundation‘s sets were…actually there.

decider.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecinemaholic.com

Where is Foundation Filmed?

‘Foundation’ is a sci-fi series on Apple TV+ based on Isaac Asimov’s book series of the same name. The show, under David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman, follows an expansive, thousand-year saga of the struggle between The Foundation, a group of exiles, and the Galactic Empire. Set across a multitude of worlds across the galaxy, the narrative takes place amidst a truly breathtaking landscape. Building these worlds and bringing them to life is a daunting task, with the show’s production being one of the biggest of its kind in recent history. Are you wondering where ‘Foundation’ is filmed? We’ve got the story!
TV SERIES
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive Interview: The creators of Netflix’s “THERE’S SOMEONE INSIDE YOUR HOUSE” on updating slashers and practical gore

There’s a masked killer preying on the students of Osborne High, but both the motivations and disguises are different from the norm in THERE’S SOMEONE INSIDE YOUR HOUSE. The Netflix original is also a change of pace for director Patrick Brice and scripter Henry Gayden, both of whom spoke to RUE MORGUE about its creation.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Where Is HBO's 'Succession' Filmed? Details on the Major Filming Locations

HBO's award-winning satirical drama Succession is one of the most talked-about shows on TV right now, and a third season is on the way. The series centers around the dysfunctional Roy family, who own the global media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar Royco. As the family patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) begins to step away from his duties due to his health, his children analyze their futures and start competing for control over the company.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Harris
Person
Isaac Asimov
Person
Alfred Enoch
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ Teaser Debuts at HBO Max Europe Launch Event

The first footage from Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has landed. The teaser, which was revealed at the end of WarnerMedia’s HBO Max European launch event, featured a voiceover from Matt Smith as the series lead Prince Daemon Targaryen. “Gods. Kings. Fire. Blood,” he says over the dark and brooding footage. “Dreams didn’t make us king … dragons did.” Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and will bow in 2022, tells the story of House Targaryen. Alongside the teaser, new cast members for the series...
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Best Episode Shows How the Other Factions Live

Did Star Trek: Lower Decks just air the best episode the show has ever done? The answer to this rhetorical question is: yes, yes it did. “wej Duj”, or if you prefer the English/Klingon translation, “Three Ships”, dug into the core concept of the series with creativity, humor and action worthy of a Star Trek feature film.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Top U.K. TV Writers Talk ‘I May Destroy You,’ ‘Squid Game’ Impact: “There Is a Wave Crashing Down”

Steven Knight (Spencer, Peaky Blinders), Lucy Prebble (Succession, I Hate Suzie) and Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials, Enola Holmes), arguably three of the most in-demand and acclaimed British screenwriters working right now, sat down for a panel discussion on the second day of the BFI London Film Festival on Thursday. While the talk’s focus was ostensibly themed around how U.K. writers have moved between platforms, the conversational inevitably veered towards the most talked about TV show of the last few weeks. “It’s really exciting with something like Squid Game,” said Prebble, who is showcasing episodes of Succession season three later in the...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foundation Series#Jaw#Apple Tv#Decider
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Berlin, DE
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Jason Statham Movie Is Dominating Netflix

In terms of Netflix subscribers flocking to a star’s back catalog any time a new movie is made available, Jason Statham is quickly earning a reputation as the streaming service’s chrome-domed, ass-kicking version of Adam Sandler, such is the popularity of his mid-budget actioners on the world’s most popular streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Disney’s Contemporary Resort Receives Jaw-Dropping Transformation

As the 50th anniversary approaches Walt Disney World, we are starting to see a lot more changes fill the Resort. Not only are the parks getting ready for the celebration, but the surrounding Resorts are making sure they are looking their best, too! Disney’s Contemporary Resort lobby has been under refurbishment for the past couple of months. The lobby is located on the first floor of the Resort and also gives Guests access to the Disney busses, which will take them to the Parks and Disney Springs.
TRAVEL
Rolling Stone

‘Black Widow’ Is Finally Available For Everyone On Disney+

Before she was ever fighting alongside the Avengers, Natasha Romanoff had a long uncovered history. Now, the Marvel superhero known as “Black Widow” gets to tell her story, with the release of Black Widow on Disney+. One of most-anticipated films of the year, Black Widow arrived nearly 11 months after it was originally scheduled for release. Postponed due to Covid, the Marvel blockbuster premiered on Disney+ with Premier Access, and in movie theaters across the country. Now,  Black Widow will be available to stream for all subscribers on Wednesday, October 6. The film didn’t come without its moment of controversy — Scarlett Johansson...
MOVIES
Decider

5 Things You May Have Missed in the ‘House of the Dragon’ Teaser Trailer: Bran’s Dagger, Matt Smith, and the Real Iron Throne

The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is really happening. So much so that HBO unveiled the first House of the Dragon teaser trailer this morning as part of HBO Max’s launch in Europe. While the short teaser showed us a lot of obvious stuff — an dragon’s skull staring the camera down, dramatic shots of the Iron Throne, close ups of signet rings, pensive faces, and even the Hand of the King pin — we got some really juicy reveals we weren’t expecting. Whether it’s the confirmation that House of the Dragon’s first season will span decades or that Bran’s dagger (or is it Littlefinger’s dagger? Arya’s dagger?!?) will make a cameo in the show, HBO is hoping to get us hyped for the Game of Thrones prequel.
TV SERIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers Wednesday, October 6: Liam’s Rendezvous, Zende’s Jaw Drops

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for Wednesday, October 6 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) plans a romantic surprise for his wife. Liam arranges a passionate rendezvous for Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). Meanwhile, Zende Forrester’s (Delon de Metz) gets a jaw-dropping surprise from Paris Buckingham (Diamond White).
TV SERIES
SFGate

Inside Scandinavian Streamer Viaplay's Plans to 'Capitalize' on 'Nordic Noir' Globally

The company, whose recent hit shows include “Porni,” “Those Who Kill” and “Honour,” just unveiled its plan to launch in the U.K. in the second half of 2022, and in Canada, Germany, Switzerland and Austria in 2023. Viaplay is currently available in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Iceland, on top of Scandinavia, and is aiming to be present in 16 markets by the end of 2023.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Jeff Bezos Sparks Internet Speculation After Complimenting Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’: “[He] Would Absolutely Be a VIP”

The Internet is speculating after Amazon‘s Jeff Bezos congratulated Netflix on its “internationalization strategy” following the success of the streamer’s Korean drama, Squid Game. The series — in which cash-strapped contestants compete in deadly children’s games — has topped Netflix’s rankings in over 90 countries and is on track to become its most-streamed program ever.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy