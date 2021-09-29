Inside ‘Foundation’s Jaw-Dropping Practical Sets and Global Filming Locations

The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is really happening. So much so that HBO unveiled the first House of the Dragon teaser trailer this morning as part of HBO Max’s launch in Europe. While the short teaser showed us a lot of obvious stuff — an dragon’s skull staring the camera down, dramatic shots of the Iron Throne, close ups of signet rings, pensive faces, and even the Hand of the King pin — we got some really juicy reveals we weren’t expecting. Whether it’s the confirmation that House of the Dragon’s first season will span decades or that Bran’s dagger (or is it Littlefinger’s dagger? Arya’s dagger?!?) will make a cameo in the show, HBO is hoping to get us hyped for the Game of Thrones prequel.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO