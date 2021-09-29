Inside ‘Foundation’s Jaw-Dropping Practical Sets and Global Filming Locations
Apple TV+‘s new science fiction series Foundation is one of the most visually gobsmacking shows ever made. Set thousands of years in the future in a galaxy that has been conquered by humanity, Foundation takes us to technologic super cities, gorgeous ocean-covered worlds, and far-flung colonies on the edge of it all. While green screen and computer-generated sets have become the norm in prestige television, most of Foundation‘s sets were…actually there.decider.com
Comments / 0