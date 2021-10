The Kansas City Chiefs failed to challenge a fumble during Sunday’s Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and now we know why. Late in the first quarter, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts completed a quick pass to rookie offensive weapon Kenneth Gainwell. He managed a 15-yard run-and-catch near the Chiefs’ goal line, but he was tackled to the ground by Chiefs LB Ben Niemann who knocked the ball out with a punch. The officials ruled Gainwell down by contact on the play. Philadelphia hurried to the line of scrimmage to snap the ball, completing a short pass to TE Dallas Goedert for a touchdown. The score gave the Eagles a 10-7 lead over Kansas City.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO