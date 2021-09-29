CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County Journal

Recovery Rocks!

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 7 days ago
Recovery Rocks Search  by ASAP (Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention).

Running all through the month of November!

The Recovery Rocks will be located throughout Calhoun County. Five rocks will be prize rocks. (Look for numbered rocks)

For rules visit the ASAP website or facebook page or call for more information. 256-831-4436

For more information please contact the organizers.

Calhoun County Journal

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

