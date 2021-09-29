Issa Rae Got Candid About Why She’s In No Rush To Have Kids

When Issa Rae is at home in View Park, a peaceful hilly neighborhood in South Los Angeles where she grew up, she likes to wake up at 4 a.m. to take a walk. “Waking up super early just makes me feel better,” she tells me over a Zoom phone call late last month. We’re talking self-care, work, and wellness a few weeks after meeting on the set in Miami, where she is temporarily living to film an upcoming pilot for HBO Max. Just two weeks before that, Rae was in the South of France, where she married longtime partner Louis Diame at an idyllic-looking locale surrounded by close friends. Now we both happen to be calling in from Los Angeles, where I’ve spent the majority of the pandemic after moving across the country to be closer to my parents and where Rae lives when she’s not on location. “I’m so happy to be back,” Rae says. “I was a little bit homesick, to be honest.”

