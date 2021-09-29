CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Issa Rae Got Candid About Why She’s In No Rush To Have Kids

Cover picture for the articleIssa Rae has a few more things to accomplish before becoming a mom. The Insecure co-creator and actress told Self magazine for its September cover story that she’s in no rush for motherhood right now. In fact, the 36-year-old star said she is not even sure she wants kids. “I...

The Independent

Issa Rae explains why she’s not sure whether she wants to become a mother: ‘I like this selfishness’

Issa Rae has spoken candidly about why she may not want to have children, with the actor revealing that she is “extremely happy” with her life as it is.The Little star discussed her thoughts on motherhood during an interview with Self editor-in-chief Leta Shy for the magazine’s September issue.According to Rae, 36, who recently married her longtime partner, Louis Diame, she feels that she has more to accomplish before she becomes a parent.“I’m extremely happy. I like my life, I like this selfishness, and I know that I have a window,” she said. “I’ve always felt that way, that women,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
arcamax.com

Issa Rae likes 'selfishness' of not having children

Issa Rae likes the "selfishness" of not having children. The 'Insecure' actress - who married Louis Diame this summer - is unsure whether she wants to have kids because she worries there are already other "limitations" on her career and she doesn't want something else that could "slow [her] down".
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
blackchronicle.com

Issa Rae Explains Why She Is Unsure About Motherhood

Issa Rae is not in any rush to add any little ones into her family. Appearing on the cover of Self for the magazine’s September issue, the actress and entrepreneur discussed where she stood on motherhood. The 36-year-old recently married her longtime partner, Louis Diame, and says that she has more that she wants to accomplish before she starts a family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

Issa Rae had the most relatable response when asked if she wants kids

Issa Rae is in no hurry to become a mom. Speaking to Self editor-in-chief Leta Shy for the magazine’s September cover story, the actor, writer and producer said there are lots of things she wants to accomplish before possibly becoming a parent. “I’m extremely happy. I like my life, I...
RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Gets Candid About Why She And Co-Star Heather Rae Young Have 'Drifted Apart'

Throughout the last three seasons of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, Christine Quinn has been losing allies amongst her real estate coworkers left and right. First, Quinn blew up on Chrishell Stause in Season 1 for being “two-faced” and they’ve never been able to reconcile. Then, Quinn and her good pal Mary Fitzgerald had a falling out over loyalty. Now it seems she and co-star Heather Rae Young have also “drifted apart.” Some fans might say it's Quinn’s own doing that led to such friendship splits, but of course she says otherwise.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Issa Rae Is "Extremely Happy" Enjoying Newlywed Life, and We're Here For It

We're still reeling from Issa Rae's epic summer wedding announcement, and rightfully so, because she made for one of the most beautiful brides ever. For her latest cover story, the Insecure star and creator sat down with SELF magazine's Leta Shy to discuss how married life has been treating her. "I'm extremely happy," she said about her marriage to husband Louis Diame. Issa also shared her thoughts about the age-old question about starting a family. "I like my life, I like this selfishness, and I know that I have a window," she continued. "I want to do as much as I can while I still can."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Lena Dunham, Issa Rae, and the Return of the Big, Luxury Wedding

Perennial provocateur Lena Dunham did something entirely uncontroversial this week: she had a lovely time at her wedding. Per Vogue, the former Girls star and writer married a musician named Luis Felber in a “whimsical, whirlwind London wedding.” The designer Christopher Kane, who has worked with Dunham in the past, made three dresses for the festivities. Her bridesmaids included Taylor Swift and Tommy Dorfman. There were six tiny wedding cakes for guests to pick at. The first dance was “This Will Be Our Year” by The Zombies. All very adorable stuff, indeed.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'Insecure': Issa Rae Chats With Her Younger Self in the Trailer for the Final Season

Prepare to say goodbye to Insecure. The Emmy-winning series created by and starring Issa Rae dropped a trailer for its fifth and final season on HBO. In a callback to Issa's long-running mirror chats, the trailer opens with Issa chatting with a younger version of herself before teasing what’s to come in the final episodes, which will see her and her bestie, Molly (Yvonne Orji), evaluating everything important in their lives: relationships, careers and what comes next.
TV SERIES
GlobalGrind

Bittersweet: The Funniest Fan Reactions To Issa Rae’s Final ‘Insecure’ Trailer

In a bittersweet moment, Issa Rae and crew released the official trailer for the last season of Insecure. Fans were excited to see a few new faces in the teaser, including hunk Kofi Siriboe and actress Keke Palmer, but sad to know this is the last go ’round for the hit series. When tweeting out the clip, Issa wrote “Can’t believe this is the last #InsecureHBO trailer I’ll ever share” along with a release date of October 24. Costar Yvonne Orji retweeted Issa, adding “It’s so hard to say goodbye.”
TV SERIES
Vibe

Bobby Brown Shares Thoughts On ‘The Bodyguard’ Remake

It’s been almost a week since reports confirmed that Warner Bros. is remaking the 1992 blockbuster, The Bodyguard. The reimagining of the iconic film, starring the late Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, is produced by the writer of the original. TMZ caught up with Bobby Brown for his thoughts on the remake. They asked if he thought it was a bad move, and he simply replied, “Yeah.” Brown’s sentiment was far more concise and kind than many fan reactions. When news first broke regarding the remake, Twitter erupted. One user wrote, “This is such a horrible idea. There is no need for...
MOVIES
toofab.com

Angela Bassett Says Black Panther 2 Set Is a 'Love Fest' for Chadwick Boseman

She also updates fans on Letitia Wright, following her on-set injury. Angela Bassett is excited to reprise her role in Marvel's sequel to "Black Panther," though the return is bittersweet following the death of star Chadwick Boseman. Bassett briefly spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Sunday night at the Emmys about...
MOVIES
SELF

Issa Rae on Life as a Newlywed, Creating Boundaries, and Taking Care of One Another

When Issa Rae is at home in View Park, a peaceful hilly neighborhood in South Los Angeles where she grew up, she likes to wake up at 4 a.m. to take a walk. “Waking up super early just makes me feel better,” she tells me over a Zoom phone call late last month. We’re talking self-care, work, and wellness a few weeks after meeting on the set in Miami, where she is temporarily living to film an upcoming pilot for HBO Max. Just two weeks before that, Rae was in the South of France, where she married longtime partner Louis Diame at an idyllic-looking locale surrounded by close friends. Now we both happen to be calling in from Los Angeles, where I’ve spent the majority of the pandemic after moving across the country to be closer to my parents and where Rae lives when she’s not on location. “I’m so happy to be back,” Rae says. “I was a little bit homesick, to be honest.”
CELEBRITIES

