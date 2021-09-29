CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which two towers in Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers are THE two towers? The answer is maddening.

By Susana Polo
Polygon
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a mystery at the heart of the second installment of The Lord of the Rings, from Peter Jackson’s 2002 adaptation all the way back to Tolkien’s 1954 original. The Two Towers has plagued many a reader who missed the one line of the books that gives the answer, and many a movie watcher who has thought to themselves: “Wait... is there even a second tower in this movie?”

