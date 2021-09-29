CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
King, WI

Obituary for Melvin R. Weber

By News Desk
onfocus.news
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelvin R. Weber, 84, King, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Rembs Funeral Home where visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. Rev. Wayne Oblender will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 54 – Marshfield following the service. Burial will take place at St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of McMillan, Marathon County.

www.onfocus.news

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marathon County, WI
City
Walworth, WI
City
Marshfield, WI
City
King, WI
City
Auburndale, WI
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase

The Senate on Thursday approved a deal to increase the debt ceiling and keep the country solvent into December, moving to stave off a default expected to occur in a matter of days. Senators voted 50-48 along party lines on the short-term increase in the nation’s borrowing limit. GOP Sens....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

The short-term debt limit extension is a quick fix to a chronic problem that needs to end

Sparring Republican and Democratic senators reached a temporary truce over raising the nation’s debt ceiling just as the fight threatened to inflict severe economic pain on the U.S. economy. While the agreement staves off until December the battle over paying the American government’s bills, the saga also presents Democrats with an opportunity to end the fiscal charade for good by effectively abolishing the need for Congress and the president to routinely enact debt ceiling increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Wisconsin Veterans Home#Rembs Funeral Home#American Legion Post#The National Guard#The United States Navy#The U S S Mississippi#The Veterans Home#Wilmer

Comments / 0

Community Policy