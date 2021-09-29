Obituary for Melvin R. Weber
Melvin R. Weber, 84, King, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Rembs Funeral Home where visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. Rev. Wayne Oblender will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 54 – Marshfield following the service. Burial will take place at St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of McMillan, Marathon County.www.onfocus.news
