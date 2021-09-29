Kehlani Had To Convince T-Pain Of His Legendary Status During “I Like Dat” Collab + Talks “Altar”
Kehlani is keeping extremely busy these days, not only with new a new album ready to drop before the end of 2021, but she’s learning to balance it all as a mother. Speaking with Power 106 Midday host Bryhana, the Bay Area native discusses what it’s like raising a two-year-old during a pandemic, how she’s ventured into video production, her experience attending the prestigious Met Gala for the first time, and much more.www.power106.com
Comments / 0