Kehlani Had To Convince T-Pain Of His Legendary Status During “I Like Dat” Collab + Talks “Altar”

By jbanks
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKehlani is keeping extremely busy these days, not only with new a new album ready to drop before the end of 2021, but she’s learning to balance it all as a mother. Speaking with Power 106 Midday host Bryhana, the Bay Area native discusses what it’s like raising a two-year-old during a pandemic, how she’s ventured into video production, her experience attending the prestigious Met Gala for the first time, and much more.

