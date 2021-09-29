CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raquel Terán assumes office as Arizona state senator, creating vacancy in state House

By Corinne Wolyniec
Raquel Terán (D) assumed office as the senator for District 30 in the Arizona state Senate on Sept. 28. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed Terán (D) to the district on Sept. 15. The seat became vacant in August when former state Sen. Tony Navarrete (D) resigned after being arrested on suspicion of sexual conduct with a minor. Terán will serve the remainder of Navarrete’s term, which was set to expire in January 2023.

At the time she was appointed, Terán was serving her second term in the Arizona House of Representatives. Terán ran for the District 30 seat in the state Senate in 2012 and was defeated by incumbent Robert Meza in the Democratic primary, 51% to 49%.

Terán’s appointment to the state Senate creates a vacancy in the state House. When a vacancy occurs in the Arizona legislature, the board of county supervisors must select a replacement. Arizona is one of seven states that fill state legislative vacancies through board of county commissioners appointment.

Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

