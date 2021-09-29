How to Change Your Name in NBA 2K22

For many kids taking the court for the first time, a keen piece of advice one might hear is, “slow the game down in your head.” Oftentimes, it sounds implausible and, frankly, unhelpful in the moment. However, when you apply the notion of taking your time and thinking ahead, it unravels new abilities that have never been tapped into, and you may even be able to envision things before they happen. That’s exactly how it is to play NBA 2K22 when you’re locked in. The initial redeeming quality encountered when loading up NBA 2K, getting from the teams selection screen through the gameplay presentations, is how smooth the cut scenes and transitions move. This seamlessness remains throughout. To christen the all-new NBA 2K22, HYPEBEAST received an early copy of the game. First up: a matchup between the two most-anticipated finals contenders in the NBA this year in the powerhouse Brooklyn Nets and the new look Los Angeles Lakers.

