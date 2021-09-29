CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Gaetz RAGES at Milley, Austin During Hearing: ‘If We Didn’t Have a President That Was So Addled, You All Would Be Fired!’

By Ken Meyer
mediaite.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) unleashed on General Mark Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a hearing on the U.S.’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. As Milley and Austin appeared before the House Armed Services Committee the day after their hearing with the Senate committee, Gaetz went off about their assessments on Afghanistan and broader decisions around the Middle East.

Comments / 13

Melinda Bly
5d ago

and haven't Republicans said we shouldn't have left Afghanistan? they couldn't care less about the Afghan allies or the 13 American soldiers killed. they care about stirring up trouble, that's all they're trying to do. divide and conquer, that's what they're trying to do to the American people

Reply(1)
13
Victor Brum
3d ago

For Republicans the right things become wrong. What have your done lately that was of value for yours constituents, Gaetz?

Reply
5
Joe Shmoe
5d ago

gaetz playing to his supporters the swamp people of florida.

Reply
14
Fox News

Retired Gen. Bolduc on 'Kilmeade Show': Top military leaders Milley, Austin and McKenzie 'have got to go'

Retired Gen. Don Bolduc called for top generals involved in the U.S. withdrawal of Afghanistan to resign during an interview on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Tuesday. He urged Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and CENTCOM Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie to apologize, take accountability, and resign for the failure to do their jobs,
MILITARY
NW Florida Daily News

'You really blew that call, didn't you?' Gaetz assails military leaders on Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, the self-styled firebrand conservative representing part of Northwest Florida in Congress, assailed military leaders and President Joe Biden in a House Armed Services Committee hearing Wednesday on the U.S. exit from Afghanistan, invoking the military personnel in his district. Among other things, Gaetz suggested...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL

