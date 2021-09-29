Matt Gaetz RAGES at Milley, Austin During Hearing: ‘If We Didn’t Have a President That Was So Addled, You All Would Be Fired!’
Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) unleashed on General Mark Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a hearing on the U.S.’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. As Milley and Austin appeared before the House Armed Services Committee the day after their hearing with the Senate committee, Gaetz went off about their assessments on Afghanistan and broader decisions around the Middle East.www.mediaite.com
Comments / 13