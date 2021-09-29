Unselfish play keeps Centennial girls soccer team on top
The Centennial girls soccer team is missing standout forward Khyah Harper and veteran head coach Ginger Flohaug this season. What the Cougars are not missing is victories. Harper, a five-time team MVP, four-time All-Northwest Suburban Conference player and an All-American, graduated in the spring and is now playing for the University of Minnesota. Flohaug started her transition into a new role at Centennial this fall as a Health and Physical Education teacher.www.twincities.com
