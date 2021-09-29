CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

Unselfish play keeps Centennial girls soccer team on top

By A.J. Condon
Pioneer Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centennial girls soccer team is missing standout forward Khyah Harper and veteran head coach Ginger Flohaug this season. What the Cougars are not missing is victories. Harper, a five-time team MVP, four-time All-Northwest Suburban Conference player and an All-American, graduated in the spring and is now playing for the University of Minnesota. Flohaug started her transition into a new role at Centennial this fall as a Health and Physical Education teacher.

