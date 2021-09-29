CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Local restaurant owners snag old Dairy Queen spot in Plaza Midwood

Dairy Queen site in Plaza Midwood Restaurateurs Joe and Katy Kindred have plans to transform the iconic Dairy Queen site in Plaza Midwood. (Melissa Key)

CHARLOTTE — Restaurateurs Joe and Katy Kindred have plans to transform the iconic Dairy Queen building in Plaza Midwood. The couple will bring their newest concept, milkbread, to the building at 1431 Central Ave. in summer 2022.

Plans call for a walk-up version of that all-day café with outdoor seating. It will be roughly 1,100 square feet.

'Come and see us': Iconic Plaza Midwood Dairy Queen finds new home on Eastside

“I think having a local small business there is a good thing for the neighborhood,” says Katy Kindred.

.

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

Real estate roundup: A look at Charlotte’s newest residential projects

CHARLOTTE — A plethora of apartment projects are on the way in several communities surrounding Charlotte. In Cornelius alone, three mixed-use developments — each with a multifamily component — received the green light from town leaders last month. That includes Sefton Park, which, among other uses, calls for 344 multifamily units between Sefton Park Road and West Catawba Avenue. That’s in addition to Greenway Gartens and Caroline, which are expected to bring a combined 650 residential units — nearly all apartments — to more than 40 acres at South Street and Zion Avenue.
