Local restaurant owners snag old Dairy Queen spot in Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE — Restaurateurs Joe and Katy Kindred have plans to transform the iconic Dairy Queen building in Plaza Midwood. The couple will bring their newest concept, milkbread, to the building at 1431 Central Ave. in summer 2022.

Plans call for a walk-up version of that all-day café with outdoor seating. It will be roughly 1,100 square feet.

“I think having a local small business there is a good thing for the neighborhood,” says Katy Kindred.

