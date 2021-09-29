CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals will be without two key players for Thursday night's game against Jaguars

By Bryan DeArdo
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was good and bad news in the Cincinnati Bengals' final Week 4 injury report in preparation for Thursday night's home game against the winless Jacksonville Jaguars. The bad news is that receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder) and safety Jessie Bates III (neck) will be inactive for Thursday night's game. Higgins, who didn't play in Cincinnati's Week 3 win in Pittsburgh, did not practice this week. Bates also did not practice after recording eight tackles in the Bengals' 24-10 win over the Steelers.

