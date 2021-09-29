Bengals will be without two key players for Thursday night's game against Jaguars

This is the final week that Thursday Night Football is exclusively aired on NFL Network. Those with basic cable packages might feel as though the NFL did them a favor after looking at this Jaguars-Bengals matchup, but for fantasy football owners and those in daily fantasy contests, this game counts the same as all the others — and there’s plenty to be excited about. Well, “plenty” might be pushing it, but there are certainly a few players we’re looking forward to watching and including in our FanDuel single-game tournament lineups. The Bengals opened as 7.5-point favorites with a total of 45, so the suggestion is they’ll take care of business this week, which is why our NFL DFS picks have a slight Bengals lean.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO