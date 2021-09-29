CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

How 5 types of ASMR are made

By Emma Robson
insider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASMR stands for autonomous sensory meridian response. The sensation is described as tingly or satisfying and can be triggered with sounds and visuals. Here’s how six types of ASMR are made. ASMR stands for autonomous sensory meridian response. The sensation is often described as tingly or satisfying and can be...

www.insider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Californian

How Notion changed my life as a Type A organizer

As an extreme planner and organizer, you’d think that my life would be less stressful, but it often has the opposite effect. For me, not only does my life need to be planned well, but my inner perfectionist also requires that it’s aesthetically pleasing. I’ve bought the most beautiful planners, only to hate the way it turned out because my handwriting wasn’t perfect. I switched to google docs so my planning would always be electronically accessible, but it was so plain and boring. But now, I’ve finally found the solution — a Type A, aesthetic organizer’s dream, Notion.
Mac Observer

iPhone 13: How Cinematic Mode Was Made

Cinematic mode was one of the big new features in the iPhone 13. In a new interview with Techcrunch, Apple VP Kaiann Drance and Human Interface Team designer Johnnie Manzari explain how it was made. “We knew that bringing a high quality depth of field to video would be magnitudes...
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

How to use voice typing in Google Docs to dictate your text

To use voice typing in Google Docs, turn on voice typing, click the microphone icon, then start speaking. This accessibility feature is only available on Google Docs and Slides and must be used with a Chrome browser. A working microphone is also necessary to use voice typing. Visit Insider's Tech...
SOFTWARE
eastidahonews.com

Common types of garden bugs and how to avoid getting bit by them

I love to garden. It’s my happy place until I get bit by some bug that itches like crazy. Mosquitoes pretty much leave me alone. I get stung by bees or wasps a few times a year, and, while painful for a few minutes, they don’t bother me much. However, every now and then, I get bit by something that will make me swell up a bit, and it’s all I can do to not scratch it.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
insider.com

Artist creates ASMR Marvel makeup

Angelic is a full-time content creator and makeup artist. She sketches and paints designs onto her face and then applies rhinestones. She has gained popularity from her ASMR videos where she removes the designs from her face. Following is a transcript of the video. Narrator: This artist creates ASMR Marvel...
MAKEUP
insider.com

How the famous dalgona candy from 'Squid Game' is made

Dalgona, a sweet sponge candy, is a popular Korean street snack. Also known as ppopgi, the candy became popular in the '70s and continues to be a nostalgic treat. EDITOR'S NOTE: This video was originally published in July 2019.
FOOD & DRINKS
Ladders

Here’s why you keep waking up at 3am

You know the scene. You wake up in the middle of the night and roll over to check your phone, but you don’t really need to. You already know it’s 3am. Most people wake up several times during the night. This is often accompanied by the body shifting its position. These nightly awakenings usually coincide with transitions from one sleep stage to another and are so brief, we often don’t remember them in the morning.
MUSIC
gentside.co.uk

This is how often you should be pooping a day

Bowel movements are essential for our health. Whether you're more of a morning pooper or a right-after-eating excrement evacuator, the job needs to get done one way or another. But, is there an ideal or recommended amount of times one should be pooping each day?. How often should you be...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
ASMR
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
EatThis

One Major Effect Pickle Juice Has on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're a pickle person, you might confess that… yes, you savor the chance to down a swig of pickle juice on occasion. Turns out, this may be a good idea as science suggests a penchant for pickles (and the pungent juice they're soaked in) may actually provide some advantages to your health—especially for your gut.
SCIENCE
gentside.co.uk

Fall asleep in 60 seconds with this very simple technique

It is difficult for nearly a third of adults to fall asleep quickly. Insomnia affects a large part of the population, and few escape the occasional sleepless night against their will. But what if there was a simple solution to fall asleep quickly?. Andrew Weil, a researcher at the University...
ANDREW WEIL
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer Erobb panics after accidentally showing what’s on his second monitor

Twitch streamer Erobb221 is no stranger to absurd moments, but this hilarious mistake may have been something he’d wish to keep private. Setting up the perfect stream set-up is an arduous task and can often lead to unexpected problems. While streamer Erobb221 is used to intense situations in the gunfights of CS:GO, even that can’t prepare someone for embarrassing personal blunders.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Need Another Reason To Hate Candy Corn? It’s Made With Bugs…

Candy corn is the most debated Halloween candy of all time. You either like it or you HATE it. However, even if you do like it, you might not after reading this. Every year, people on social media debate on whether or not candy corn is gross or not. It's one of those debates where there is no in-between. You either like it or you don't. It seems like the majority of people don't like candy corn. However, if everyone hates them so much, why are they still a popular candy during this time of year? I'll admit, I am one of those who actually do like candy corn...but I just found something out about candy corn that might make me think twice about eating it.
FOOD & DRINKS
HackerNoon

How to Generate TypeScript Type Definitions and Code from GraphQL

Using GraphQL together with TypeScript can have huge advantages, as you can use your GraphQL schema to create TypeScript type definitions and even code that fetches data from the GraphQL server. This is incredibly powerful. Basically it means we can have TypeScript types that match our GraphQL types and operations. An important nuance is that TypeScript and GraphQL have a set of types. It might take a minute to understand, but these are different things, as GraphQL and TypeScript have a similar type system with slightly different nuances.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
yankodesign.com

LEGO just dropped a Spotify album… and it’s filled with hours of soothing ASMR soundtracks made using LEGO bricks

Contrary to popular belief, the album isn’t filled with “Everything Is Awesome” on loop. Titled LEGO® White Noise, the album explores a unique aspect of the LEGO experience – their sound. While the bricks are incredibly visual, tactile, and versatile, they also have a uniquely vast and engaging auditory experience. By experimenting with over 10,000 brick combinations, the designers at LEGO have unveiled a 6-track album, featuring 30-minute long audio tracks of just sounds using LEGO bricks, from the familiar rattle of rummaging through a carton of bricks, to actually clipping bricks together to make sculptures/models. The tracks have an incredible ASMR quality to them, and honestly make for perfect background audio while you work, play, code, read, etc. I can’t understate exactly how therapeutic the sound of the LEGO bricks being clinked together are, but just mere minutes into the first track, I feel like a 10-year old child again.
MUSIC
Upworthy

Romanticizing? Or false advertising? What's really behind TikTok's 'that girl' trend.

Gracing our phone screens since April, the "that girl" TikTok trend shows us an archetypal, if not stereotypical, wellness formula usually consisting of an early morning wake up + healthy breakfast (plant-based, preferably) + wellness activity + goal setting. Have this done before 7 a.m., then go boldly forth into your new day with full confidence that you have earned your happiness. Document it all for the world to see, and voila, you have now become "that girl."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy