The playful irreverence of R. Scully is on full display on his new release, Eat Your Toes: R. Scully’s Song For All Ages. The father of three compiled and recorded the songs during the early days of the Covid-19 Pandemic. “It has been one of those things that I have been wanting to do since William, my first child, was born, and with some time on my hands, I decided I should get it done before the kids are grown and out of the house,” he says.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO