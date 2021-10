Our Democratic Party is a reflection of our nation itself. We’re a diverse set of people from many different backgrounds, faiths and political perspectives, and that’s part of what makes us strong and representative of the communities we serve. We’re truly a big tent, and you can see that in the way we sometimes struggle to unite around an issue. But while diversity is our strength, unity is our power — and now is the time for all Democrats, here in New Jersey and around the country, to unite behind President Joe Biden’s full “Build Back Better” agenda by passing both the budget reconciliation bill and the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO