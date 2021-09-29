Early Chamber Recognizes Center for Life Resources
The Early Chamber of Commerce would like to recognize Center for Life Resources as the September Business of the Month. “They are dedicated in helping this community in many ways that most of us do not even know about. They have a great staff of people that are involved in many organizations to help see them succeed. So, this picture may look blurry to some, I say it is a HALO over this amazing group of people. Thank you for All that you do!”www.koxe.com
