MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three weeks after a self-imposed deadline, state lawmakers still haven’t reached an agreement on the details of the $250 million for frontline worker bonuses, leaving some frustrated. The working group was supposed to strike a deal by Sept. 6, but still are working through disagreements about who should qualify and how large checks should be. Mary Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, said she isn’t surprised the deadline passed and that some of her coworkers in the COVID-19 unit doubt that any checks will ever come. But with cases rising and the delta variant spreading, she hopes the money comes sooner...

