KEENE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Prospect, Cat and Thomas mountains. If you’ve hiked any of them, you may have noticed a steeper climb than you used to. Don’t worry; it’s not just you. According to a recent study by the Adirondack Council, overuse has left many trails in need of rerouting. A variety of popular trails are seeing the same problem up in the Adirondack High Peaks.