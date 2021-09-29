Diageo expands Santiago de Cuba rum stable with new eight-year-old
Diageo’s Cuban rum joint-venture, Ron Santiago de Cuba, has added an eight-year-old expression to its portfolio. The extension will roll out to the Cuba, UK, Germany, Italy, and Baltic markets and targets increasing demand for premium rum, Diageo said yesterday. The launch comes just over two years after Diageo signed a distribution JV with Corporación Cuba Ron, the government entity that owns and produces Cuba’s rum brands.www.just-drinks.com
Comments / 0