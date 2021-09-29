CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Diageo expands Santiago de Cuba rum stable with new eight-year-old

By Andy Morton
just-drinks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiageo’s Cuban rum joint-venture, Ron Santiago de Cuba, has added an eight-year-old expression to its portfolio. The extension will roll out to the Cuba, UK, Germany, Italy, and Baltic markets and targets increasing demand for premium rum, Diageo said yesterday. The launch comes just over two years after Diageo signed a distribution JV with Corporación Cuba Ron, the government entity that owns and produces Cuba’s rum brands.

www.just-drinks.com

Comments / 0

Related
ShareCast

Diageo reports strong start to the year

The drinks company said its North American business is performing strongly based on resilient consumer demand, robust off-trade activity and good momentum in the on-trade business. Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America are performing well though volatility is likely to continue, Diageo said. Sales at airports and other travel hubs remain disrupted.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Washington Post

She’s 51, a mother and a devout Catholic. She plans to die by euthanasia on Sunday.

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — It began with a strange feeling in her hand, a weakness in the thumb that made it difficult to hold a pen or grip a computer mouse. In November 2018, a doctor gave Martha Sepúlveda her diagnosis: amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the progressive neurological disease known in the United States as Lou Gehrig’s disease. In the months that followed, the Colombian woman lost control of the muscles in her legs — and she knew it would only get worse.
RELIGION
FOXBusiness

Supermarket giant ends in-store butcher service, moves to packaged meat

Australian supermarket giant Coles is sending its butchers packing – at least to other departments – announcing that all of its more than 800 stores will end in-store butcher services and offer only pre-packaged meats. The move will impact roughly 1,570 of the firm's 120,000 employees, and their union says...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rum#Havana Club#Cuban#Baltic#Eminente Reserva#Srp#Packaging
just-drinks.com

Asahi Group names PepsiCo’s Danny Celoni as next Carlton & United Breweries head

Asahi Group has appointed a PepsiCo executive to head up Australian beer unit Carlton & United Breweries. Danny Celoni, who is CEO of PepsiCo’s Australia, New Zealand & South Pacific division, will take over the new role in February. Celoni, pictured right, replaces Peter Filipovic, who announced in July he will step down after nearly 25 years with CUB.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Caleres Taps SVP of Customer Marketing + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Oct. 6, 2021: Caleres has tapped Suzy Cirulis as the company’s senior vice president of customer marketing. In this role, Cirulis will oversee customer relationship marketing, customer insights and customer analytics across Caleres’ brands. Cirulis most recently served as the chief marketing officer at Crate and Barrel. Before that, she served in customer relationship marketing roles with Gap Inc. and its Old Navy, Banana Republic and Gap Outlet brands. Oct. 5, 2021:...
BUSINESS
caribjournal.com

Rum Journal: Bacardi’s New Sherry Cask Finish Rum

For year’s there’s been a leader in the world of special cask-finished rum: Martinique’s Rhum HSE, which was ahead of the global curve in finishing its rums in a variety of different casks and remains the standard-bearer. In the world of molasses rum, it’s a trend that largely began with...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Cuba
Country
Germany
Sourcing Journal

UK Retail Group Urges Cut on ‘Excessive’ Shops Tax

British Retail Consortium is urging UK’s treasury head to include a shops tax cut in the Autumn 2021 budget. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
CharlotteObserver.com

Cuba’s danzón genre: ’150 years later, it’s still alive.’

A man in a white guayabera approaches a woman and stretches out his hand, palm up, inviting her to dance. She stands up and waves her fan. On the dance floor, they get closer. Such a scene at the end of the 19th century in Cuba was scandalous in some circles. It was also a new musical genre, the danzón.
MUSIC
just-drinks.com

Just Drinks’ Mergers & Acquisitions round-up – September 2021

Kirin announced its purchase last month of Australian brewer Fermentum Group. The deal, for an undisclosed fee, was secured through Kirin’s Australasian subsidiary, Lion Brewing Co and comprised Fermentum’s entire brand portfolio, including craft beer Stone & Wood and Sunly Seltzer. Soft drinks acquisitions are next phase of beer expansion...
LIFESTYLE
just-drinks.com

Monster Beverage Corp’s True North Energy Pure Seltzer range – Product Launch – video

Monster Beverage Corp has released the debut flavours in the True North Energy Seltzer portfolio in the US. Each 35.5cl can of the flavoured sparkling water line contains 40mg caffeine – the equivalent of one cup of coffee – as well as herbal extracts such as guayusa, ginseng, guarana and green tea. The six-strong line-up comprises Cucumber Lime, Mandarin Yuzu, Watermelon Mist, Grapefruit Lemonade, White Peach Pear and Black Cherry.
ECONOMY
just-drinks.com

William Grant & Sons launches Tullamore Dew Rouge in nod to Bordeaux wine

William Grant & Sons has released an extension of its Tullamore Dew Irish whiskey brand that has been finished in red wine casks from Bordeaux. Tullamore Dew Rouge is a Global Travel Retail exclusive that rolled out this week to Dublin Airport. The expression will be available in the airport for six months at an SRP of EUR58 (US$67) per 70cl bottle before being expanded across the wider Global Travel Retail channel.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Reliance Retail to open 7-Eleven outlets in India

The 7-Eleven empire is coming to India India’s Reliance Retail Ventures has set a franchise agreement with 7-Eleven, Inc., to launch convenience stores in the second most populous nation, the company said Thursday. The stores will first be launched in the financial hub of Mumbai Indian media reported the first store is due to open within a few days. Earlier this week, Indian rival Future Retail ended its 2-year old agreement with Dallas Texas-based 7-Eleven to develop the franchise. Reliance, India’s biggest retailer, said in a statement that the stores would offer the usual convenience store...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Apparel and Footwear Titans are Centralizing Suppliers, Research Shows

The hot-takes reporting on Covid’s impact in fashion prompted our team at Cornell University’s New Conversations Project to ask some long-view questions about the future of apparel. But we realized that we didn’t have enough data on the industry’s past to imagine its future. We needed to look back in order to look ahead. So we began—with support from the ILO—to plot the decades-long, pre-pandemic trajectories of industry consolidation, automation, e-commerce, sourcing patterns and labor practices. We read the academic and popular literature. We spoke with buyers and brands, suppliers, unions, worker rights advocates and regulators. The result is a new paper...
APPAREL
The Independent

New Zealand sauvignon blanc could disappear from shelves in run-up to Christmas

Some of the UK’s favourite wines could disappear from supermarket shelves this Christmas amid a global shortage.A combination of poor weather, labour shortages and increased shipping costs is threatening Britain’s wine supplies, with prices rises likely to follow, warns the Wine and Spirits Trade Association (WSTA).The Marlborough, Nelson and Wairarapa wine regions in New Zealand, the second largest producer of sauvignon blanc grapes in the world after France, have seen a 20 per cent drop in yields compared with 2020, while frosts and poor weather in France are expected to result in a 29 per cent drop in the production...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

The Macallan Just Released a Rare Double-Cask 30 Year Old for $4,000

The Macallan just gave a beloved old drop a new twist. The Scottish distillery has unveiled a modern take on its classic 30-year-old for the connoisseurs who like to switch things up. The new Double Cask 30 Years Old is billed as an exceptional aged single malt with a rich depth of flavor and complex character. As its moniker implies, the expression is part of the popular Double Cask line that was first introduced back in 2016. This collection of scotch, which also includes a 12-year-old, 15-year-old and 18-year-old, has a distinctive Double Cask flavor profile that comes courtesy of oak wood,...
DRINKS
just-drinks.com

Atomic Brands’ Kentucky Coffee Whiskey – Product Launch

Location – The US, available in selected off-premise outlets across Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio. Atomic Brands has launched a flavoured whiskey brand in the US. Kentucky Coffee is made using real coffee extract and was inspired by the cowboy tradition of drinking ‘cowboy coffee’ and strong ‘firewater’ whiskey. Initially available in selected retailers across three states, Atomic confirmed the expression will roll out nationally in the coming months.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy