CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Andrews University Professor Wins Award

WSJM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Andrews University engineering professor has won an award from International Association of Geomagnetism and Aeronomy. Andrews told us more:. Jay Johnson, PhD, professor of engineering, was recently awarded the Shen Kuo Award for Interdisciplinary Achievements from the International Association of Geomagnetism and Aeronomy (IAGA). Scientists within the IAGA study the magnetic and electrical properties of planets. The organization focuses on both geomagnetism, the study of the magnetic field of earth, and aeronomy, the science of the upper atmosphere.

www.wsjm.com

Comments / 0

Related
nny360.com

Clarkson professor’s prize-winning book released

POTSDAM — Rebecca Pelky, an assistant professor of film studies at Clarkson University, has published her second book. Through a Red Place is a story-in-poems that assembles her research into her Native and non-Native heritage in the land now known as Wisconsin. Through the poet’s ancestors — and documented through text and image — this book relates narratives of people who converged on and impacted this space in myriad ways.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thesalinepost.com

News about Wayne State University professor and Saline resident Liette Gidlow

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Below is a news release about a major honor received by one of Wayne State's faculty members, Liette Gidlow of the Department of History. She has recently been named a Distinguished Lecturer for the Organization of American Historians, and she resides in Saline.
SALINE, MI
moodyonthemarket.com

Andrews University Marks Fifth Annual Change Day

Andrews University is feeling the spirit of community following its fifth annual Change Day, which was held last week. It was a day of volunteerism throughout the community as teams from Andrews fanned out across southwest Michigan to make a difference. Andrews tells us more below:. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021,...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
uci.edu

Professor David Kirkby wins Award for Outstanding Contributions to Undergraduate Education

Cosmologist David Kirkby is a professor in the UCI Department of Physics & Astronomy who researches the acceleration that’s driving the expansion of the Universe — but when he’s not doing that, he’s been busy, especially during the pandemic, working to expand his teachings into the remote online realm. For his efforts, he recently won UC Irvine’s Award for Outstanding Contributions to Undergraduate Education. “Remote teaching over Zoom presented many challenges — but also allowed courses to expand beyond the constraints of the physical classroom,” Kirkby said. “I created a series of interactive guided online activities to replace in-person small-group activities for remote teaching. These allowed students to explore model universes and cosmic phenomena more fully than was possible in the classroom, and to build stronger intuition for the key concepts.” The work also included building individual kits for students to use to do their own at-home experiments — something that helped make the classes more accessible for students. And the remoteness of the class itself also increased accessibility, as Kirkby reported seeing a ballooning in the number of students enrolling in his class from afar — a silver lining side effect of the pandemic.
IRVINE, CA
Radio Iowa

ISU professor awarded a 2021 MacArthur ‘genius grant’

An Iowa State University professor is joining the ranks of 25 people who’re getting a prestigious MacArthur Fellowship or so-called “genius grant” this year. Lisa Schulte Moore will get a no-strings-attached $625,000 award. Schulte Moore is a professor of natural resource ecology and management at ISU. University officials credit her for “pushing the boundaries” of her field to address climate change, water quality and population loss in rural areas.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Andrews University#Auburn University#Princeton University#University Professor#Mit#Iaga#Magnetopause#Chinese
grinnell.edu

Professor Susan Ferguson Wins National Award from the American Sociological Association

Susan Ferguson, a professor of sociology at Grinnell College, has received the Distinguished Contributions to Teaching Award from the American Sociological Association (ASA). This career award in sociology spotlights how Ferguson has impacted undergraduate education across the nation. Ferguson has gone above and beyond in the classroom for over 34 years, developing 13 unique courses at Grinnell College, while generating more than $350,000 in grants to advance pedagogy and curriculum innovation, including a substantial National Science Foundation grant. She also serves as a great mentor to students and other faculty, thus benefiting their learning progress and growth, and preparing the next generation of teachers and educators.
GRINNELL, IA
uncp.edu

UNCP adjunct nursing professor honored with state award

UNC Pembroke Clinical Assistant Professor Jermecka Hamilton Covington has been named the 2021 Rookie of The Year by the North Carolina Nurses Association (NCNA). The annual award is given by the NCNA board of directors to a nurse who has been a member less than two years and excels at promoting a positive image of nursing and the professional organization to peers and consumers.
PEMBROKE, NC
thelocalvoice.net

University of Mississippi Chemistry Professor Examines New Forms of Fuel from Sunlight

Research could open door to transforming carbon dioxide into energy. A University of Mississippi chemistry professor is exploring novel materials that could unlock a future sunlight-driven energy infrastructure. Using a recent National Science Foundation award, Jared Delcamp is researching how new types of metal catalysts, or materials that speed up...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
nd.edu

In memoriam: Walter Nugent, the Andrew V. Tackes Professor Emeritus of History

Walter Nugent, the Andrew V. Tackes Professor Emeritus of History at the University of Notre Dame, died Sept. 8 in Seattle. He was 86. Rev. Thomas E. Blantz, C.S.C., professor emeritus of history at Notre Dame, remembers Nugent as “an excellent colleague, a man of wide interests, a recognized expert in his chosen field, a generous mentor to the young, an enjoyable friend with a winning sense of humor, and a provider of that quiet example and leadership that a senior chairholder can bring to an academic department.”
INDIANA STATE
dbknews.com

UMD public health professor wins award for excellence in environmental leadership

Dr. Sacoby Wilson likes to call his work “empowerment science.”. “We try to empower people to use science, help people use science,” Wilson said. Wilson is an associate professor with the Maryland Institute for Applied Environmental Health, which is housed under the public health school at the University of Maryland. In his career, he’s taken strides to fight environmental injustice and racism.
ENVIRONMENT
thedp.com

Penn professors win award for mRNA research that led to COVID-19 vaccines

Two Penn researchers were awarded the 2021 Lasker-DeBakey Clinical Medical Research Award for their work on messenger RNA technology central to the development of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. The prize awarded $250,000 to Katalin Karikó, a senior vice president at BioNTech and adjunct professor of neurosurgery at Penn, and Drew Weissman,...
PENN, PA
Kansas State Collegian

Professor inspiring students to love learning wins Davids-Dunham Award

The College of Arts and Sciences Diversity Committee named Rachel Levitt, teaching assistant professor in the Gender, Women, and Sexuality Studies Department, the winner of the 2021 Davids-Dunham Award. According to an August KSUnite announcement, the college gave Levitt the award to recognize their excellence as a teacher and scholar. The...
COLLEGES
Selam Times-Journal

2 Auburn University professors launch Bloody Sunday project

Two Auburn University professors began a program over the summer to identify unknown people who participated in “Bloody Sunday” 56 years ago. Auburn University professors Richard Burt and Keith Hebert teamed up with a group of honors college students to name people who were involved in the protest on March 7, 1965. They created a facebook page where people can identify photos.
SELMA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy