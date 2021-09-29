Andrews University Professor Wins Award
An Andrews University engineering professor has won an award from International Association of Geomagnetism and Aeronomy. Andrews told us more:. Jay Johnson, PhD, professor of engineering, was recently awarded the Shen Kuo Award for Interdisciplinary Achievements from the International Association of Geomagnetism and Aeronomy (IAGA). Scientists within the IAGA study the magnetic and electrical properties of planets. The organization focuses on both geomagnetism, the study of the magnetic field of earth, and aeronomy, the science of the upper atmosphere.www.wsjm.com
