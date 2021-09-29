CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarke County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Clarke by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clarke A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Clarke County through 400 PM CDT At 324 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Whatley, or near Grove Hill, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Grove Hill, Whatley and Fulton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whatley, AL
City
Grove Hill, AL
City
Fulton, AL
County
Clarke County, AL
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#National Weather Service
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Jags’ Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy