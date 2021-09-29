CompOps: How Compliance Operations Help Dev Orgs Conquer Increasing Regulatory Hurdles
In the financial services sector, compliance departments work to meet key regulatory objectives to protect investors and ensure that markets are fair, efficient and transparent. Compliance is critical for many organizations and should be incorporated into their larger cultural initiatives. Lessons learned from the DevOps cultural movement can be applied in a new approach: CompOps.webinars.devops.com
Comments / 0