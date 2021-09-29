CompOps: How Compliance Operations Help Dev Orgs Conquer Increasing Regulatory Hurdles

Many large enterprise companies are rife with departments that depend on customized ERP software applications. These systems accommodate vital business tasks ranging from inventory management to ordering capabilities to accounting programs to CRM platforms—all of which were custom-built to fit the enterprise’s specific needs and meet the KPIs of each unique organization. These applications tend to sustain grades, patches and reworks, sometimes resulting in multiple redesigns over the course of decades, and these often are not properly documented. To make matters worse, these ERP software systems also tend to be written in outdated programming languages such as ABAP for SAP and PL/SQL for Oracle, making them a challenge to update.

