Dollar Tree, Cintas rise; Worthington, Jabil fall

By Associated Press
mynews13.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:. Micron Technology Inc., down $1.46 to $71.64. The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing profit and revenue forecast. Asbury Automotive Group Inc., up $4.42 to $203.24. The car dealer is buying Larry H. Miller Dealerships and Total...

