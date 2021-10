Somerville High School recently announced its 2021 Homecoming Court. The Homecoming Queen and King will be announced during the Somerville-Iola football game at 7 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 1, at The Rock. This year’s queen hopefuls are Bri’Ona Hudson, Emma Kovasovic and Savannah DeLeon. Bri’Ona Hudson is the daughter of Qurisha and John Guillen. During her time at Somerville High School, Hudson…

SOMERVILLE, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO