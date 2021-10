I am not sure where I tasted this classic dish for the first time. It might have been on my early trips to Asia in the 1970s. I have often wondered whether I first savored the perfect pairing of steamed fish with thin shavings of ginger and scallion in Singapore back in the day when Raffles was a hotel and not a city, or in Taiwan at the oh-so-very-grand Grand Hotel that is featured in the classic film "Eat Drink Man Woman," or perhaps when I spent a day wandering around in Hong Kong dining with the legendary bon vivant, Willie Mark. In truth, culinary memories aside, I may have first had the dish in one of my favorite downstairs restaurants in New York's Chinatown, back in the day.

