In an interview with Popculture.com, Cody Rhodes said that he will not go back on the match stipulation from 2019 that says he can no longer challenge for the AEW World title. Rhodes said that if he could not defeat Chris Jericho at AEW Full Gear, he would not challenge for the belt anymore. He lost, thanks to interference from MJF. Since then he has not been in the AEW World title picture and says he won’t change that. Here are highlights:

