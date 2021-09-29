CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson car auction set for October 2

By DeAngelo Vaxter
 7 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The City of Jackson will be hosting a car auction on Saturday, October 2 at 9:00 a.m.

More than 175 abandoned and stolen vehicles will be sold at the public auction at the City of Jackson impound lot located at 4225 Michael Avalon Street in Jackson.

Hearing set for Thursday on Jackson’s garbage collection case

Officials said bidders can preview vehicles on Friday, October 1, from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. There is a $10 non-refundable registration and entry fee and a $7 notary fee per vehicle.

All vehicles must be removed by October 8 at 3:00 p.m.

