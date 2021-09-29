CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Lane Kiffin Not Providing Any Bulletin Board Material for Alabama this Week

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 7 days ago
Lane Kiffin is bringing the No. 12 team in the country into Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. A team that many think has a real shot at upsetting No. 1 Alabama, but you wouldn't know it by his humble demeanor and highly respectful comments about the Crimson Tide during Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference.

"Big challenge playing the best team in the country at their place," Kiffin said. "A little different than last year now that there's real crowds so that's another obstacle on top of it, so we'll have our hands full.

"Anytime you play Alabama, you're going to have to do everything. You're gonna have to have your best game coaching, best game playing, get a break here or there just to have a chance because obviously as we see in every draft, they've got better players than anyone else in the country."

Whether it was his high praise for Nick Saban, who he called "the best in the history of college football" or for outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr., who he compared to Derrick Thomas, Kiffin is not downplaying Alabama's status as the best team in the country.

"I mean the guy's just a freak," Kiffin said about Anderson. "I guess who we've played over time, he's not as tall as Myles Garrett, but you know as disruptive as that. They've got great players all over, but he's the best of all of them."

No matter how meek of a demeanor Kiffin is presenting this week in the media, Anderson and the entire Alabama defense will certainly have their hands full with Matt Corral and the Rebel offense. Ole Miss is currently No. 1 in the country in yards per game and points per game.

Saban has been just as complimentary of Kiffin and the Rebels throughout the week.

"Their offense is one of the best offenses in the nation," Saban said. "I mean 635 yards and game and 52 points, they're really well coached. They've got a great scheme. Lane has done a great job there, and it's going to be a real challenge for us."

On the other side of the ball, the Rebels have also improved on defense from a team that gave up 63 points to Alabama last season. Saban said Ole Miss now runs a defensive scheme similar to Iowa State where they often drop eight guys into coverage and rush three defenders. It's a little different for the Alabama offense to prepare for compared to teams that play four players rushing and seven guys in coverage.

It is well documented that no former Saban assistant has beaten their former boss at Alabama, and Kiffin hopes to be the first.

"Even when people know how his place works, they still can't beat him which is amazing," Kiffin said.

Saban and Kiffin will rematch on Saturday at 2:30 when the Crimson Tide and Rebels meet up in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

