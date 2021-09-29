Princeton man charged after toddler found walking in roadway unsupervised

A Princeton man has been charged with first-degree wanton endangerment after his toddler was reportedly found walking in the road unsupervised Tuesday in Princeton. According to a news release from the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of Emmett Street around 3 p.m. for reports of a small child walking alone in the road. Officers made contact with a concerned citizen, who was with the child, who told police they had found the child walking in the road way with no supervision.