Stark County, OH

Area news in brief for Sept. 30

Alliance Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGPS SURVEYING – Columbia Gas will be conducting GPS surveying work in Minerva, Waynesburg, Magnolia, East Sparta, Navarre and Beach City throughout the month of October. Residents might notice contractors from Bowman in the area using equipment mounted on a tripod to record the location of natural gas lines. This helps Columbia Gas enhance its emergency response capabilities and also prevents damages typically caused by unsafe digging practices. The work will not require entry into homes or businesses. Natural gas service will not be impacted. Learn more at columbiagasohio.com/safety/natural-gas-safety/locating-gas-lines.

