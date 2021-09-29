Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Review

Battlefield has always prioritized a certain degree of multiplayer insanity, but nothing in the series thus far prepared me for a mega-cyclone tearing across the map, wrecking cars, uprooting trees, and sucking up any poor souls who've gotten too close with their parachutes. Between the bullets, the gunships, and the artillery, we also have to watch out for this?Battlefield 2042 aims to take us into the near future, with a world on the brink and a cascading series of environmental catastrophes towering over the petty squabbles of mankind. After a few hours with the beta that’s about to open up, it is clear that DICE has gone absolutely giddy with excess — totally lapping the chaos it experimented with in its previous historical veneers. The Battle of the Bulge was hellish, but at least there weren't any tornados.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO