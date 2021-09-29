CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Lunar Landers Could Spray Instant Landing Pads as They Arrive at the Moon

By Andy Tomaswick
Universe Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpace exploration requires all kinds of interesting solutions to complex problems. There is a branch of NASA designed to support the innovators trying to solve those problems – the Institute for Advanced Concepts (NIAC). They occasionally hand out grant funding to worthy projects trying to tackle some of these challenges. The results from one of those grants are now in, and they are intriguing. A team from Masten Space Systems, supported by Honeybee Robotics, Texas A&M, and the University of Central Florida, came up with a way a lunar lander could deposit its own landing pad on the way down.

