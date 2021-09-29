CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provincetown, MA

NTSB releases preliminary report on Cape Cod plane crash, cites speed, weather as potential causes

By Boston 25 News Staff
 7 days ago
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary findings for a September 9 plane crash in Provincetown, MA that seriously injured seven people. That report based a portion of the findings on testimony from a nearby Cape Air pilot who was waiting ahead of the runway for that plane to land.

That pilot allegedly observed the plane that later crashed traveling “‘a little faster than it should be,’” after it had landed and was moving down the runway, the NTSB said in their report.

PREVIOUS: Provincetown plane crash victims suffer burns, broken bones

“The pilot could not estimate the airplane’s speed, but it was traveling faster than he would have expected,” the NTSB wrote Wednesday. “And he knew it would not have room to stop on the remaining runway.”

That plane then re-took off after it did not have room to stop before starting to slowly climb in altitude.

“The pilot holding short said the [altitude] of the airplane appeared normal, but it was climbing slower than he thought it should,” the NTSB report reads. “The airplane cleared the localizer antennas at the far end of the runway, then the perimeter fence, before it struck trees. The airplane disappeared into the trees, and [the observing pilot] then saw a ball of flames.”

The NTSB report also noted that it was raining heavily at the time the plane was trying to land. Six passengers and one crew member suffered serious injuries during the crash.

