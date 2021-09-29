CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoge: Enough of Bears history, Arlington is about brighter future

 7 days ago
Regardless of where the Bears play their future home games, at least team ownership is operating like a multi-billion franchise should. For far too long, the Chicago Bears have clung to history and nostalgia to sell hope and tickets. If you haven’t noticed, it’s 2021 now. The Bears have won one championship in 56 years. They’ve won three playoff games in 26 years.

Sports
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Did Justin Fields throw Matt Nagy under the bus?

The talk surrounding the Chicago Bears is how little head coach Matt Nagy trusts rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Fields might have offered his own criticism of Nagy after the team’s win in Week 4. One thing we knew about Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields was his ability to bounce...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bear Kyle Long weighs in on Arlington Heights move

Former Chicago Bear Kyle Long has always been vocal about his opinions and definitely isn't shy when it comes to social media. The offensive lineman took to Twitter to share his take on the Chicago Bears getting one step closer to calling Arlington Heights their new home. Bears twitter also...
NFL
BearDigest

Bears Purchase Arlington International Racecourse

You have to wonder what Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot thinks about that negotiating tactic now. The Bears really were serious about leaving Soldier Field for the Arlington International Racecourse property and have signed a purchase agreement. When the story first broke in early summer about the Bears making a bid...
NFL
NBC Sports

Bears announce purchase of property in Arlington Heights

The Bears have bought some property. And although they’re not saying that they intend to use that property for a new stadium, that’s the clear message of the acquisition. The team and Churchill Downs Incorporated have announced that a deal was signed this week for “the entire Arlington Park land parcel in the Village of Arlington Heights.”
NFL
