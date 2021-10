CANFIELD, Ohio — After two years in the veterinary science program at Trumbull Career and Technical Center, Jaclyn Craver decided that college wasn’t for her. One of the newest graduates from Mineral Ridge High School, she was intrigued by possibly becoming a welder or electrician as so many jobs are encompassed in those two trades. Her love of mathematics fueled her passion as well.

