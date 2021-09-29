CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Teen Detained In Stabbing Death Of His 17-Year-Old Twin Sister Near Houston

 7 days ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old girl died after being stabbed near Houston, and her twin brother was detained early Wednesday morning, Sept. 29 in connection with her death, KTRK-TV in Houston reported.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to a call at about 4:45 a.m. at a home in the 4100 block of Brown Meadow Court in west Harris County.

He tweeted, “Units found a female (17) with a stab wound. The possible suspect, also 17, is believed to be the female’s twin sibling. The male is detained. The female has been pronounced deceased on-scene.”

When investigators arrived, they found the boy giving CPR to his sister, who had multiple stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities told KTRK-TV it’s not clear what led to the teen girl’s stabbing.

The twins’ parents were asleep inside the home at the time, according to Sgt. Greg Pinkins with the homicide unit.

The knife believed to have been used in the stabbing has been recovered, and authorities think it was the brother who called 911.

Investigators are waiting on a search warrant to get inside the home.

KTRK was told the parents of the teen twins do not want to let deputies inside the house.

DALLAS, TX
TEXAS STATE
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
GEORGIA STATE
DALLAS, TX
ARLINGTON, TX
TEXAS STATE
