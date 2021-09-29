CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Charlotte, FL

Two arrested for stealing catalytic converters

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XVOl3_0cC33Vuc00

Police say they have two suspects arrested for stealing catalytic converters thanks to a tip.

It happened September 7th when deputies responded to a business in Port Charlotte in reference to a catalytic converter being illegally removed from the company work vehicle.

Investigators located a woman’s sandal and footprints left behind. Security cameras showed the two suspects where the work vehicle was parked.

The male suspect, identified as Clinton Todd Dorkin is seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, and white shoes. The female suspect, identified as Amber Carlini is seen wearing a red dress.

In the video, the suspects are seen approaching and walking around the vehicle. They are later seen walking away from the vehicle, at which time the male hands the female an object that she puts into the bag. The male is seen carrying another object that is consistent with the size and shape of a catalytic converter.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Charlotte, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Port Charlotte, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
FOX 4 WFTX

Arrest made for motel shooting

A teenager was arrested for a shooting at the Sea Chest Motel. It happened at 2:40 p.m. motel on First Street, just east of the Edison Bridge. The teen is accused of firing multiple rounds at a victim but missing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy