CORVALLIS – Five new faces were among those on the practice floor Tuesday as Oregon State kicked off preparation for a promising 2021-22 women’s basketball season. There was another new face of sorts, though she’s hardly new to the team. It’s just been a while for Kennedy Brown, a 6-foot-6 forward who hasn’t been on the floor since February of 2020 because of an ACL injury.

OREGON STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO